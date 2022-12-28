Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
NASDAQ
TGNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as high as $21.24 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Thursday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: CET, TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Central Securities, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Vice...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
There are a lot of factors that investors need to consider when looking at a dividend stock. Yield is frankly just one small piece of the puzzle, even though many on Wall Street quickly get enamored of big dividend payments. That said, Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) gigantic 7.9% yield not only looks sustainable, but the underlying distribution supporting it also seems likely to grow. Here's what you need to know, in tables and charts.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: HYZN,CVX,SGBX,BRFS,CALM
Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.6%. In company news, Hyzon Motors (HYZN) posted a 20% gain after late Wednesday saying it will pay...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals...
NASDAQ
Is InMode a Smart Stock to Buy in 2023?
Whether you have personal experience with cosmetic surgery or not, this corner of the economy is probably larger than you imagine. Grandview Research recently valued the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market at over $63 billion in 2021 -- and it's growing fast. This figure is expected to grow by 9.6% annually through 2030.
NASDAQ
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $226.68, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the independent...
NASDAQ
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $146.31, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, AZO, MBI
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 811,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Invesco Preferred (PGX) Enters Oversold Territory
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $11.19 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Comments / 0