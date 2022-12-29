ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022

Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Predicts One Catalyst Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market

The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume says that one specific catalyst will spark the next industry-wide bull market. In a new letter penned by Binance CEO Changpang Zhao, the billionaire says that he believes unique innovations within the Web3 sector of the market will bring about the next crypto bull run.
cryptoslate.com

Bahamas regulator is temporarily holding $3.5B FTX assets

Bahamas Securities Commission said it is temporarily holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion with plans to distribute them to the bankrupt firm’s creditors and customers, according to a Dec. 29 statement. The financial regulator said it had sought directions from the Bahamian Supreme Court on all its actions regarding...
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Salon

Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
RadarOnline

Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine

Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
decrypt.co

Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers

Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
cryptoslate.com

Ault Alpha buys 50M shares of BitNile since September 2021

Diversified holding company BitNile announced that its related party Ault Alpha had purchased a total of 50 million shares of BitNile common stock since September 2021. The amount equates to roughly 13% of BitNile at the time of writing. As of Sept. 30, BitNile reported approximately $610 million in total...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....

