dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
decrypt.co
Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022
Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Predicts One Catalyst Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market
The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume says that one specific catalyst will spark the next industry-wide bull market. In a new letter penned by Binance CEO Changpang Zhao, the billionaire says that he believes unique innovations within the Web3 sector of the market will bring about the next crypto bull run.
cryptoslate.com
Bahamas regulator is temporarily holding $3.5B FTX assets
Bahamas Securities Commission said it is temporarily holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion with plans to distribute them to the bankrupt firm’s creditors and customers, according to a Dec. 29 statement. The financial regulator said it had sought directions from the Bahamian Supreme Court on all its actions regarding...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine
Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Florida, avoiding Lula handover
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Florida on Friday, after delivering a teary message to his supporters less than two days before his fierce leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to take office.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Investment Firm Valkyrie Wants To Take Over Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Says It’s Time for a Change
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments says it is interested in sponsoring and managing Grayscale’s publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) fund. In a new statement, Valkyrie co-founder Steve McClurg announces the firm’s proposal to take over the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as shares of the world’s largest Bitcoin fund trade below 45% the spot price of BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Alameda To Buy Robinhood Shares: Court Documents
Court documents in the Caribbean are revealing new ways that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misallocated customer funds before the exchange’s collapse. In the official Caribbean Supreme Court affidavit from Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF puts it on record that funds were borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase shares in Robinhood.
cryptoslate.com
Ault Alpha buys 50M shares of BitNile since September 2021
Diversified holding company BitNile announced that its related party Ault Alpha had purchased a total of 50 million shares of BitNile common stock since September 2021. The amount equates to roughly 13% of BitNile at the time of writing. As of Sept. 30, BitNile reported approximately $610 million in total...
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
FTX used $200 million of customer funds for venture capital investments, SEC complaint shows
FTX spent $200 million of customer funds on two venture capital investments, per the SEC. It invested $100 million each in fintech company Dave and Web 3 firm Mysten Labs. The deals disclose how FTX diverted customer funds from the exchange to Alameda Research. Collapsed crypto exchange FTX used $200...
