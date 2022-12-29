Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds Adams County judge not required to recuse based on prior employment
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Adams County judge did not need to recuse himself from presiding over an eviction case solely because his former law firm once represented the landlord in an unrelated lawsuit. District Court Judge Kyle Seedorf denied on three occasions a request from Rebekah...
Kari Lake declares victory — after judge rejects most of her lawsuit challenging election loss
An Arizona judge dismissed most of failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit contesting her defeat to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, but the election denier framed the ruling as a win for her campaign. "Our Election Case is going to trial," Lake wrote on Twitter. "Katie Hobbs attempt to have our...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso judge had no authority to extend woman's probation by 5 years
An El Paso County judge had no legal authority to extend a woman's probation by five years simply because she was too poor to make her entire restitution payment to her victim in time, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals acknowledged trial...
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect
Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
nationalhogfarmer.com
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake's election challenge claims can go to trial
Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election case is heading to trial after her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, attempted to have it thrown out.
Top Massachusetts court rules against overturning law prohibiting physician-assisted suicide
Massachusetts' highest court ruled against overturning a common-law prohibition on physician-assisted suicide in a case that has been working its way through the courts since 2016.
Arizona AG Brnovich, after SCOTUS win on Title 42, slams ‘anarchy and chaos’ at border under Biden
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said he was pleased with the ruling from the Supreme Court which stops the Biden administraton from endingTitle 42.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Ethics panel to recommend punishment for Georgia judge
(AP) - A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.
Decided by: Roberts Court Date decided: June 21, 2018 Decisions: A state may require sellers with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax for goods sold within the state The decision reversed a 1992 ruling on Quill Corp. v. North Dakota that said sellers only had to collect state sales...
Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules
The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Arizona cannot enforce an 1864 law outlawing abortion in all cases except when the mother's life is in danger.
southdakotasearchlight.com
President signs Rounds bill repealing discriminatory Native American laws
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds’ bipartisan legislation to repeal discriminatory federal laws targeting Native Americans was signed into law by the president on Tuesday, Rounds’ office announced in a news release. The RESPECT Act (Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes) repeals 11 outdated federal laws, including laws...
Hamadeh’s election challenge shot down by judge
Abraham Hamadeh’s bid to throw out the results of the race for Arizona attorney general that he lost based on unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct failed to convince a Mohave County Superior Court Judge on Friday. Judge Lee Jantzen dismissed the case after attorneys sparred over just 14 ballots submitted as evidence. “The bottom line is […] The post Hamadeh’s election challenge shot down by judge appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AOL Corp
Arizona governor-elect asks court to sanction election denier Lake
(Reuters) -Arizona's Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs asked a court on Monday to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state's election results. An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Lake's lawsuit that challenged the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a...
underscore.news
Experts Say Lawsuits Pose Greatest Threat to Tribes in Decades
Editor's Note: This story was produced through a collaboration between The Oregonian/OregonLive and Underscore News. The Data-Driven Reporting Project supported Underscore's work on this story. A lawsuit in Washington state and another case before the U.S. Supreme Court are part of a coordinated campaign that experts say is pushing once-fringe...
