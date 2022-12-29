ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court finds Adams County judge not required to recuse based on prior employment

Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Adams County judge did not need to recuse himself from presiding over an eviction case solely because his former law firm once represented the landlord in an unrelated lawsuit. District Court Judge Kyle Seedorf denied on three occasions a request from Rebekah...
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit

Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
ARIZONA STATE
Portland Tribune

Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect

Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Ethics panel to recommend punishment for Georgia judge

(AP) - A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.

Decided by: Roberts Court Date decided: June 21, 2018 Decisions: A state may require sellers with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax for goods sold within the state The decision reversed a 1992 ruling on Quill Corp. v. North Dakota that said sellers only had to collect state sales...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

President signs Rounds bill repealing discriminatory Native American laws

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds’ bipartisan legislation to repeal discriminatory federal laws targeting Native Americans was signed into law by the president on Tuesday, Rounds’ office announced in a news release. The RESPECT Act (Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes) repeals 11 outdated federal laws, including laws...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hamadeh’s election challenge shot down by judge

Abraham Hamadeh’s bid to throw out the results of the race for Arizona attorney general that he lost based on unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct failed to convince a Mohave County Superior Court Judge on Friday.  Judge Lee Jantzen dismissed the case after attorneys sparred over just 14 ballots submitted as evidence.  “The bottom line is […] The post Hamadeh’s election challenge shot down by judge  appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Arizona governor-elect asks court to sanction election denier Lake

(Reuters) -Arizona's Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs asked a court on Monday to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state's election results. An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Lake's lawsuit that challenged the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a...
ARIZONA STATE
underscore.news

Experts Say Lawsuits Pose Greatest Threat to Tribes in Decades

Editor's Note: This story was produced through a collaboration between The Oregonian/OregonLive and Underscore News. The Data-Driven Reporting Project supported Underscore's work on this story. A lawsuit in Washington state and another case before the U.S. Supreme Court are part of a coordinated campaign that experts say is pushing once-fringe...
WASHINGTON STATE

