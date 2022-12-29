Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
NPR
Week in politics: 2022 delivers another highly charged political year
2022 gave us another highly charged and surprising year in politics. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Last year, COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we're finally together again. LIZ CHENEY: There was no ambiguity, no nuance. Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office. CHUCK SCHUMER: This election...
NPR
Republicans turn to 2023 with narrow House majority
The new session of Congress begins on Tuesday, this time with Republicans controlling the House while Democrats keep control of the Senate. NPR's congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us now to talk about this. Good morning. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Hey there. SELYUKH: So the first vote in the House on...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Trump’s other two children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.Read it at Palm Beach Post
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
NPR
Young Republicans warn the party to promote issues that young voters care about
Most young voters cast their ballots for Democratic candidates in last month's midterm elections. Now, young Republicans are demanding change from their party to keep up with their generation. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. One of the takeaways from the midterm elections last month - a majority of young voters, millennials...
Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is...
NPR
What Trump's tax returns reveal about his personal and business finances
Unlike every president since Richard Nixon, Donald Trump refused to release his taxes. So a congressional committee did it for him, almost two years after he left office. The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee took this unusual step Friday after a years-long fight to obtain the records. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro has waded through hundreds of pages of lines and numbers and joins us now. Good morning, Domenico.
NPR
House Democrats release former President Trump's tax returns
The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee has released Donald Trump's tax returns. And it's unprecedented because the former president defied tradition when he refused to release his tax records while in office. And he continued to try and keep them secret after leaving office. In a summary earlier this month, the committee revealed that Trump paid 1.1 million in federal income taxes during his first three years in office. He paid none in 2020. On the line with us now is Philip London. He is a CPA with the public accounting firm Wiss. Philip, so why is it significant that we're seeing these returns now?
NPR
Russian businessmen keep mysteriously dying. Why?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to journalist and Russia analyst Julia Ioffe about the numerous, mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs throughout 2022. This recent headline might sound familiar - Russian oligarch dies after hotel fall. Sausage magnate Pavel Antov fell to his death in India on Christmas Eve. And he has a lot of company. At least a dozen Russian businessmen have died mysteriously in the last year. Some have toppled from windows. Others tumbled downstairs or have been struck with fatal illnesses. In fact, just two days before Antov's death, someone traveling with him died in the same hotel of an apparent heart attack.
NPR
Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as Brazil's new leader — just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president. EMILY FENG, HOST:. We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is...
NPR
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
NPR
U.S. Supreme Court will wait until 2023 to hear arguments on border restrictions
The Supreme Court will wait until next year to hear arguments on the border restrictions known as Title 42. But a group of 19 state attorneys general, all Republicans, scored a victory this week after the justices left in place, at least temporarily, the constraints that the Trump administration implemented as a public health order. Since March of 2020, Title 42 has let U.S. border agents turn away migrants as soon as they cross the southern border on the basis of warding off COVID-19. Arizona is one of the states challenging the end of Title 42. Arizona's attorney general is Mark Brnovich.
NPR
All Things Considered reflects on its favorite stories and voices of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to recognize the many people who get this show to you every day. That is right. So we asked some of the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to tell you about the stories that they will most remember from 2022.
NPR
Brazil's President-elect Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's remarkable comeback
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva was in prison for corruption in 2019, but Brazil's former President will be sworn in as the country's new leader Sunday. It's a remarkable comeback for the politician. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. This Sunday, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be inaugurated as Brazil's president....
NPR
Benedict XVI Dies, Russian Airstrikes In Ukraine, Trump Tax Returns
Retired Pope Benedict has died at the Vatican. He was 95. Russian airstrikes hit multiple Ukrainian cities, targeting critical infrastructure. After a lengthy legal battle, six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns are now public.
Comments / 0