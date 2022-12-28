Read full article on original website
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Trump’s other two children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.Read it at Palm Beach Post
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
Business Insider
Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms
Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
Ginni Thomas Told Jan. 6 Committee She Regrets the 'Tone and Content' of 2020 Election Text Messages
Earlier reports revealed that Thomas sent messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which she urged him: "Do not concede" Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that she was hopeful that "state legislators could identify fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, thereby allowing the election to be overturned in favor of Donald Trump. That's why, she said, she sent text messages to those close to Trump, urging them not to...
Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought up QAnon several times with former President Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to newly released transcripts of her depositions with the Jan. 6 committee. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though,…
Trump wanted to trademark 'Rigged Election!' and other key findings from the Jan. 6 panel's latest release
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Friday released another wave of witness interview transcripts.
White House tells GOP chairmen they'll have to restart oversight requests when new Congress begins
A top White House lawyer told two leading Republicans the oversight requests they issued during the last Congress would have to be reissued once the GOP assumes their House majority next week.
Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for…
How Justice Kagan lost her battle as a consensus builder
‘She’s clearly not very happy,’ one associate says.
US News and World Report
U.N. Asks World Court to Give Opinion on Israel's Occupation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas the Palestinians want for a state...
BBC
UN seeks top court opinion on Israeli occupation
The UN General Assembly has asked the UN's highest court to give a legal opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. The resolution was backed by 87 countries but opposed by 26 others, including the UK and US. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issues binding rulings, but it cannot...
US News and World Report
White House Lawyer Snubs Republican Request for Documents for Now
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday told Republicans hoping to investigate President Joe Biden that their requests for information for probes, including on the Afghanistan withdrawal, are improper until those lawmakers take over the House next month. Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, told two Republican lawmakers expected to...
Vox
Democrats made historic gains at the state level. Can they build on them?
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Democrats had...
Judges' safety is 'essential' to court system, Chief Justice John Roberts says
WASHINGTON — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at their...
US News and World Report
Acacia Says It Is Probing Former CEO's 'Apparent Misconduct'
(Reuters) - Acacia Research, the acquisition platform backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value, said on Friday it had been conducting an internal investigation into the "apparent misconduct" of former chief executive officer Clifford Press. The company said its preliminary findings showed that Press appeared to have misused corporate funds...
Vox
Kyrsten Sinema made Arizona’s next Senate race even more chaotic
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Kyrsten Sinema, the country’s...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says N.Korea Ballistic Missile Launches Don't Pose Immediate Threat to Allies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, the United States said. North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
US News and World Report
Bankman-Fried Set to Enter Not Guilty Plea in FTX Fraud Case -Source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer...
