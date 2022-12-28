Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, the state’s first female governor when elected in 2018, won reelection in November by defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by nearly 11 percentage points. Alongside her on Sunday were other top Democratic leaders, including newly reelected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. During her inauguration address, Whitmer pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, continue investing in K-12 education, improve worker rights, lower taxes for the state’s retirees and tackle climate change, adding that she would provide more specifics in her upcoming State of the State speech. “For the next four years, our task is to ensure that every Michigander, present and future, can succeed,” Whitmer said to the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. “And our message is simple: We’re putting the world on notice that your future is here in Michigan.”
Democrats and Republicans have sharply distinct priorities for 2023, poll finds
Republicans polled name inflation and immigration as U.S. priorities for 2023. Democrats focus on healthcare, climate, poverty, abortion and racism.
Comments / 0