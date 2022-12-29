ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

IRS hikes rates again for business mileage

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued the 2023 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hutch Post

Biden signs $1.7 trillion funding bill, $45 billion for Ukraine

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
Hutch Post

FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Ag Law Prof: EPA questions continue before Supreme Court

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major questions doctrine holds that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretations that concern questions of "vast economic or political significance." In late June, the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot put state-level caps on carbon emissions under...
Hutch Post

Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy