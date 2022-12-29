Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
IRS hikes rates again for business mileage
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued the 2023 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans,...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion funding bill, $45 billion for Ukraine
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law. In a statement from his office Mann said,. "Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come...
Ag Law Prof: EPA questions continue before Supreme Court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major questions doctrine holds that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretations that concern questions of "vast economic or political significance." In late June, the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot put state-level caps on carbon emissions under...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
