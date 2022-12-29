Read full article on original website
Sunderland fans 'can dream' again following Wigan trouncing - Tony Mowbray
Can Sunderland dare to dream about the play-offs?
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest starts 2023 as it finished 2022, with a brutal Premier League test (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium). Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea. Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’...
Newcastle vs Leeds LIVE: Latest updates, score, team news for Premier League match
NEWCASTLE take on Leeds in their next Premier League clash - and Eddie Howe's men will be licking their lips. The Magpies are in red hot form as they sit third in the league with 33 points behind Arsenal and Man City. Leeds, however, are 15th and winless in their...
fourfourtwo.com
Nottingham Forest debut new refugee shirts in Premier League game against Chelsea
Nottingham Forest debuted their new shirts supporting refugees in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox. Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor...
Soccer-Chelsea drop more points in top-four pursuit after draw at Forest
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday.
Tottenham concede first for 10th game in a row in Premier League loss to Aston Villa
Tottenham's 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa saw Antonio Conte's side fall behind in a game for the 10th time in succession
Championship roundup: Bradley Dack sinks Cardiff to revive Blackburn
Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased his depleted side Blackburn bounced back from consecutive Championship defeats to beat Cardiff 1-0. There was not much between the two sides in a scrappy encounter, summed up by Bradley Dack’s winner in the 48th minute which found the bottom left corner via a wicked deflection. It was reward for their endeavour, though Cardiff will rue Mark Harris and Gavin Whyte not making the most of their first-half opportunities, with the latter denied by a superb Jake Garrett challenge.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Wales and Chelsea's Sophie Ingle appointed OBE
Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football. The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution. "I never thought I'd get many awards in...
Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal
Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
Eberechi Eze scores to ensure Crystal Palace secure victory in front of Bournemouth’s new owners
Crystal Palace picked up three crucial points in their final game of 2022 with a 2-0 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth.Both goals for Palace, who had failed to register any shots on target in their Boxing Day loss to Fulham, came from first-half set pieces.Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he nodded in a corner from Michael Olise, who also set up Eberechi Eze for the Eagles’ second.New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the pitch before kick-off, but the sprinkle of Hollywood stardust did little to lift Gary O’Neil’s side.There was just...
BBC
Pele: Ipswich Town legends pay tribute to the Brazilian icon
Former Ipswich Town players who starred in a film with Pele have paid tribute to the Brazilian football legend. Pele, who is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Russell Osman and John Wark...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
Tottenham-Aston Villa: Minute's applause for Pele ahead of Premier League clash
There was a minute's applause for Pele at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Aston Villa in Premier League on Sunday
Sunderland hopeful defensive duo will return for Blackpool clash
Fit defenders are in short supply at Sunderland right now, but things are starting to look up.
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
Fans pay respects to Pele ahead of Friday night Premier League clashes
Liverpool, Leicester, West Ham and Brentford fans paid their respects to the footballing legend before the Reds hosted the Foxes and the Hammers hosted the Bees, with a minute's applause.
Jesse Marsch insists Leeds players are improving under his management
Head coach Jesse Marsch insists Leeds are improving and that several of his players are in the best form of their careers.Marsch is closing in on a year in charge at Elland Road after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February 2021 and his side sit 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, ahead of the latest round of fixtures.Leeds were in an almost identical position when Marsch was appointed – two points above the bottom three in 16th place – and avoided relegation on the final day last season by winning at Brentford.When asked for evidence of...
Charlie Austin re-signs with League Two Swindon Town - 12 years after leaving the County Ground
The 33-year-old ex-Premier League striker has penned a deal at the County Ground until the end of the season - subject to EFL approval and international clearance.
