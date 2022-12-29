ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest starts 2023 as it finished 2022, with a brutal Premier League test (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium). Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea. Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’...
fourfourtwo.com

Nottingham Forest debut new refugee shirts in Premier League game against Chelsea

Nottingham Forest debuted their new shirts supporting refugees in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox. Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor...
The Guardian

Championship roundup: Bradley Dack sinks Cardiff to revive Blackburn

Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased his depleted side Blackburn bounced back from consecutive Championship defeats to beat Cardiff 1-0. There was not much between the two sides in a scrappy encounter, summed up by Bradley Dack’s winner in the 48th minute which found the bottom left corner via a wicked deflection. It was reward for their endeavour, though Cardiff will rue Mark Harris and Gavin Whyte not making the most of their first-half opportunities, with the latter denied by a superb Jake Garrett challenge.
The Guardian

Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds

I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
BBC

New Year Honours 2023: Wales and Chelsea's Sophie Ingle appointed OBE

Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football. The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution. "I never thought I'd get many awards in...
The Independent

Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
The Independent

Eberechi Eze scores to ensure Crystal Palace secure victory in front of Bournemouth’s new owners

Crystal Palace picked up three crucial points in their final game of 2022 with a 2-0 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth.Both goals for Palace, who had failed to register any shots on target in their Boxing Day loss to Fulham, came from first-half set pieces.Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he nodded in a corner from Michael Olise, who also set up Eberechi Eze for the Eagles’ second.New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the pitch before kick-off, but the sprinkle of Hollywood stardust did little to lift Gary O’Neil’s side.There was just...
BBC

Pele: Ipswich Town legends pay tribute to the Brazilian icon

Former Ipswich Town players who starred in a film with Pele have paid tribute to the Brazilian football legend. Pele, who is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Russell Osman and John Wark...
The Independent

Jesse Marsch insists Leeds players are improving under his management

Head coach Jesse Marsch insists Leeds are improving and that several of his players are in the best form of their careers.Marsch is closing in on a year in charge at Elland Road after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February 2021 and his side sit 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, ahead of the latest round of fixtures.Leeds were in an almost identical position when Marsch was appointed – two points above the bottom three in 16th place – and avoided relegation on the final day last season by winning at Brentford.When asked for evidence of...

