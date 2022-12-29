Josh McDaniels on What Jarrett Stidham Brings to the Table

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels has experience with coaching quarterback Jarrett Stidham back in New England.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be finishing the season as the team's starting quarterback.

McDaniels' and Stidham's relationship goes back before their time in Las Vegas, as Stidham spent the last two seasons in the New England Patriots' QB room.

"He attacks practice," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "Those are his days, and he's prepared against our first defense, all year long. I promise you, nobody has thrown with more guys around him and in his face in practice than he has this year in the NFL, because [Maxx] Crosby buzzes the tower on almost every play, and so do some of those other guys. So he's had some really great weeks of preparation against our defense, not that everything went perfect, which that's a good thing for our team, but he's seen as tough as it can be in terms of looks, speed, rush, coverage, variations, and he approaches those periods like those are his games.

"That's all you can do when you're in his position, because you're always one play away, and Derek's [Carr] obviously been such a tough guy in terms of being able to play through whatever for his whole career, so he didn't get an opportunity to do that yet this year. But I expect him, like I said, to prepare like he always has and with the intent on going out and playing well."

Stidham's taken just 16 snaps under center for the Silver and Black this season, with most of his on-field experience with the team having come in the preseason.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.