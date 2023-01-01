ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaqVB_0jxoSfwk00

One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.

In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield.

The move comes months after Schofield, age 42, was led into a federal courtroom in Albany wearing handcuffs in September 2022 on a 12-count indictment charging him with using other people’s names and dates of birth to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.

Schofield submitted the applications on the New York State Board of Elections website for elections held in Rensselaer County in 2021, prosecutors said.

Earlier today, the Rensselaer County Legislature accepted the immediate resignation of County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield.

Posted by Rensselaer County Legislature on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

He allegedly used the personal information of people who had no interest in voting that year, and who did not request absentee ballots or Schofield’s assistance in doing so.

Some of them had no idea that he was using their personal information, prosecutors said.

Schofield is accused of taking at least some of the absentee ballots to their rightful owners and having them sign their corresponding envelopes, but not actually vote.

This allowed him or another person to cast votes in the voters’ names, in primary and general elections in Rensselaer County in 2021, prosecutors said.

Following his arraignment, a federal judge ordered Schofield released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial.

He is expected to plead guilty to the charges in January, Yahoo News reports .

Each of the 12 counts carries a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $250,000.

Schofield’s arrest is part of a broader investigation by the FBI into allegations of voter fraud committed by public employees in Rensselaer County.

In June 2022, Republican Troy Councilwoman Kimberly Ashe-McPherson pleaded guilty to a felony charge after admitting that she fraudulently submitted absentee ballots in elections held in 2021.

She resigned from the council the following day.

Comments / 5

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim Has Failed Again to File Financial Campaign Reports as Required by the New York State Board of Elections

New York State requires political candidates to periodically file reports with the New York State Board of Elections disclosing contributions they receive and expenditures they make. Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has repeatedly failed to file the reports as required. Readers may recall that Ron Kim failed to report the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

NY's lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller sworn in for next 4-year term

ALBANY, N.Y. — Statewide elected officials were sworn in New Year's Day as part of a two-hour inauguration ceremony in Albany's Empire State Convention Center. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, state Attorney General Letitia James and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado — all Democrats — each took their oaths of office to begin a new four-year term after voters re-elected them in November.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Former GE Engineer Sentenced for Conspiring to Steal Secrets for China

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Xiaoqing Zheng of Niskayuna has been sentenced to serve 24 months in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets with the goal of them benefiting the People's Republic of China. That's according to the Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Justice Department's National Security Division Matthew Olsen.
NISKAYUNA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Salon opens in Saratoga County

There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
443K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy