Strep A: 122 deaths recorded across all age groups in England in the past four months - OLD

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 4 days ago

At least 122 people have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection , according to the latest figures.

Twenty-five of the deaths were children under the age of 18, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

From 19 September to 25 December, there have been 33,836 notifications of scarlet fever .

The last comparably high season was from 2017 to 2018, however, there were 30,768 scarlet fever notifications overall across that season.

Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.

Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), which can be fatal.

Health officials say scarlet fever symptoms to look out for in your child include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will still have a sandpapery feel.

Dr Obaghe Edeghere, UKHSA incident director, said: “We are continuing to see a rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ and this is understandably concerning for parents.

“However I would stress that the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill.

“Over the winter, there are lots of illnesses circulating that can make children unwell and so it is important to avoid contact with other people if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue. I would also urge all those eligible for free winter vaccines to take advantage of these.”

