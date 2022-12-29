Read full article on original website
Tottenham upset by resurgent Villa; Chelsea held at Forest
LONDON — (AP) — Any New Year's resolution by Tottenham to stop conceding the first goal lasted less than one day as Aston Villa continued its revival under Unai Emery with a 2-0 away win in the Premier League on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s side has now conceded first...
‘Not good enough’: Graham Potter’s verdict on Chelsea’s first half at Forest
Graham Potter has admitted that Chelsea’s first-half performance was “not good enough” in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Chelsea have picked up 15 points from Potter’s 10 Premier League games and the head coach criticised the pace of his players’ passing and movement as they failed to build on Raheem Sterling’s opener.
