Alyssa Scott Welcomes 3rd Child, Her 2nd With Nick Cannon

By Caitlyn Somers
 3 days ago
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. Shutterstock; Courtesy of Alyssa Scott/Instagram

New addition! Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon quietly welcomed a baby girl on December 14.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote on Thursday, December 29, via Instagram, before referencing their late son, who died last year. "❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

The model, 29, took to social media in October to announce she was pregnant again .

“With you by my side…🤍,” Scott shared via Instagram alongside a picture debuting her baby bump. In the sweet snap, the then-expectant star was holding her 4-year-old daughter, Zeela.

The news came nearly one year after the influencer and Cannon, 42, revealed that their son, who was born in June 2021, died of a brain tumor .

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no long here,” Scott wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

She continued: “It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t.”

The Nick Cannon Show host, for his part, spoke about Zen’s passing on an episode of his talk show at the time, confessing that he was hesitant to share the news at first.

“Initially, just because I knew it is difficult to keep it all together,” Cannon explained during the show. “But then, the thing that I still struggle with every day, is that I never want to feel exploited. I never want to feel like I’m using this as content. I’m definitely not a ‘woe is me’ type of person. I’m usually a kind of guy that keeps it all in and I’m like, ‘I’m good,’ even though I’m not good.”

The Masked Singer host has welcomed 11 children since 2011. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, both 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey , twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa and son Legendary, 6 months, with Bre Tiesi .

The actor welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell , Rise, in September. The pair also share son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 2. Cannon also shares daughter Onyx, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole. The Drumline star and De La Rosa welcomed baby No. 3, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November.

