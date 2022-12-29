ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

backingthepack.com

NC State gets worked at Clemson

Kevin Keatts earns like two million dollars a year and the bar he has been given is to just be, who knows, maybe better than Clemson’s basketball team? Like just be slightly barely, vaguely, better, provided two million dollars. What a joke.
