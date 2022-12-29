Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Swinney's response to those who say Clemson has fallen from the elite
Following his seventh-ranked team’s 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, Dabo Swinney fielded a question from a reporter asking what Swinney would say to people who look at (...)
NC State gets worked at Clemson
Kevin Keatts earns like two million dollars a year and the bar he has been given is to just be, who knows, maybe better than Clemson’s basketball team? Like just be slightly barely, vaguely, better, provided two million dollars. What a joke.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
Payton Wilson will be back at NC State in 2023
NC State got a big recruiting win today with Payton Wilson announcing that he’ll be returning for one more season with the Wolfpack. Wilson made the announcement in conjunction with Inside Pack Sports. Here’s part of what Wilson had to say about his decision:. It was a long...
Ngata addresses his future
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Joseph Ngata had one of his better games of the season in the Orange Bowl. Was it the last for the veteran receiver in a Clemson uniform? Ngata capped his senior season with a (...)
Lawrence responds to Gamecock fans
Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was booed by South Carolina fans when he appeared on the jumbotron during Friday's Gator Bowl between the Gamecocks and Notre (...)
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
Bresee has ‘loved my time at Clemson’. But is it over?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – If Bryan Bresee had it to do all over again, Clemson’s star defensive lineman sounded like someone who would make the same decision. “I wouldn’t change coming to Clemson for (...)
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
It was a bad day in the midst of a great journey for Clemson Football
When No. 7 Clemson lines up to play sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 89th annual Orange Bowl Classic, the Tigers will be playing for a seventh time in the prestigious bowl game.
Former ESPN analyst, former South Carolina coach give Orange Bowl picks
A former ESPN analyst and former South Carolina head coach have gone on record with their predictions for Friday’s Orange Bowl between seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2). On
History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition
MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be if Georgia wins the Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs into the College Football Playoff - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success leading the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash if they beat the Buckeyes on Saturday night. If Kirby and the Dawgs...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
'It's like a nightmare': Apartment building deemed unsafe, leaving dozens of students without guarantee of shelter
CLEMSON, S.C. — Halfway through the school semester, more than 100 Clemson students have no idea if they'll have a safe place to live when they return for classes. Back in October, WYFF News 4 reported residents' concern after a carbon monoxide leak kept students outside until nearly 1 a.m. at Dockside Apartments. Now, one of the buildings has been deemed an unsafe structure.
