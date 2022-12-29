"Stays with you for the rest of your life”: Djokovic won’t forget deportation ordeal as he reflects on return to Australian Open

Read full article on original website
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Nadal jokes about winless start to life as a father: "1st event, I lost first round, second event I was out of group stage"
Rafael Nadal's career did not get off to a good start after he became a father as he dropped a few matches before finally winninig one. The Spaniard joked about that before the United Cup in Australia where he'll prepare for the Australian Open. He won the event last year against all odds and will be the defending champion this year. Speaking ahead of the event he said:
"I'll never not be involved in this sport" - Ashleigh Barty on her love for tennis despite an early retirement
Every now and then Ashleigh Barty talks to media and despite not playing a tennis match in almost a year, her career is still the main topic. The 26-year-old Australian retired from her professional tennis career last year after winning eleven consecutive matches to start the season. She often gets asked if she misses tennis or if she will ever come back, but usually, Barty is really sure about her decision.
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
Andreescu beats Muguruza at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions Sunday in the first round of the Adelaide International. The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable...
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now
He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Tennis-Nadal says retirement not on his mind after losing season-opener
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal brushed off talk of retiring anytime soon after the 22-times Grand Slam champion was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday, saying he still enjoyed competing at the highest level.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Royal family to start the New Year with big change
Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena will be starting the New Year with a big change. As of Jan. 1, 2023, the Prince and Princess titles of Prince Joachim of Denmark’s children will be discontinued. Back in September, the Danish Royal House announced Queen Margrethe...
Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure momentous win in United Cup
Cameron Norrie sealed the biggest win of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the United Cup in Sydney. Norrie had lost his four previous meetings against the 22-time grand slam champion, but produced some of his best tennis at a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena to give Great Britain the lead over Spain at the inaugural mixed international team competition.
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
Wimbledon player ban changed 'nothing', says Sabalenka
World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved "nothing" and that she "really hoped" it would change course in 2023. Following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.
List of most controversial people goes viral bizarrely featuring Roger Federer alongside Hitler: "I think they put famous names in a hat and pulled them out randomly"
A list featuring Roger Federer and Adolf Hitler recently went viral online and tennis fans were left perplexed at seeing the icon featured alongside the notorious dictator. A list published by the business magazine Forber in 2016 features both Roger Federer and Adolf Hitler among it. The list is titled as 'Wikipedia's 100 most controversial people. It's unclear what the premise of the list was but it contains a lot of historical figures alongside some celebrities. People named on the list besides Federer and Hitler, include George Bush, Barrack Obama, Jesus Christ.
"It’s impossible to compare Roger and Rafa with rest of players" - Wawrinka on Federer and Nadal
Stan Wawrinka is already 37 years old but he still keeps doing what he loves the most and that's playing tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland had different health problems that prevented him from competing at the highest level and caused that he's currently ranked 150th in the ATP Rankings. However, Wawrinka still has a passion for the game and he showed it at the United Cup with a solid win against Alexander Bublik. Asked about his motivation to continue playing, he said:
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
"The Australian Open is not going anywhere" - Victorian government insists the Grand Slam event will remain in Australia
The Victorian government is adamant the Australian Open is staying put, despite tournament director Craig Tiley's concerns about outside interest in the grand slam event. Police Minister Anthony Carbines said on Friday that the state government would continue to do whatever is necessary to keep supporting the Open. He was...
