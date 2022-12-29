ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Just Started Drinking Coffee and Alcohol 1 Year Ago: ‘Why Not?’

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian. MEGA

Trying new things! Kim Kardashian revealed that she regularly started drinking coffee and alcohol just one year ago.

"I just started drinking coffee when I started school, like, a year ago," the Skims mogul, 42, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode of Gwyneth Paltrow 's "Goop" podcast, adding that her beverage of choice is a "super sweet" oat milk latte. "It's so sweet, it probably has, like, a drop of coffee [in it]."

The reality star noted that she doesn't treat herself to caffeine until after her morning workout, which runs from 6 to 7 a.m. "At 7 o'clock on the dot I come in, I have a coffee," she said. "I don't really have time to shower. I have to get right in to wake up the kids."

Coffee isn't the only new drink that's found its way into Kardashian's life, though. The Hulu personality also revealed that she's been consuming a bit of alcohol as well.

"I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42," she told the Oscar winner, 50. "Coffee and alcohol! I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has previously been open about the fact that she drinks cocktails only sparingly. Her sister Khloé Kardashian confirmed Kim's preferences in 2016, telling Elle : “Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it."

When Paltrow asked the beauty mogul why she's recently changed her thinking on adult beverages, Kim replied, "Why not?"

She went on to say that a cocktail at the end of the day can help her relax after a day packed with business tasks and family commitments. The SKKN founder shares four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex-husband Kanye West .

"I just feel like I work a lot ," the Selfish author explained. "All day after school then it's, like, product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN. Then I always have some Skims element."

The Kardashians star revealed that she's even eased up on her diet, which she described as "flexitarian," or mostly vegan when possible. "When I'm at home, I eat plant-based," Kim explained, adding that she now prefers the taste of vegan meat products and nondairy beverages. "When I leave, I don't put that pressure on [myself]."

Us Weekly

