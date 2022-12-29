Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols OC Alex Golesh sends message to Josh Heupel and the city of Knoxville
Former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh sent a message to UT head coach Josh Heupel and the city of Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. Golesh, who took over as USF’s head coach earlier this month, posted an end year of tweet and he included some words about the Vols, Heupel, and Knoxville.
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel had the funniest moment of any press conference this season
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had the funniest moment of any press conference this season on Friday night after UT’s 31-14 win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Midway through the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Heupel and QB Joe Milton about QB Hendon Hooker...
Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl
Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
atozsports.com
What Vols head coach Josh Heupel said to draw a flag on the sidelines
In the first half of the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl, UT head coach Josh Heupel drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct after a quarterback sneak by Joe Milton. Heupel said something to the official right after the play and that’s why he...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel hilariously jokes about Joe Milton’s arm strength after Vols’ win over Clemson
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was in a good mood after UT’s big win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. And he should’ve been — Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson put the bow on a fantastic season by the Vols. The win over the Tigers got Tennessee to 11 wins for the first time since 2001.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols team leader makes strong statement after win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
All eyes were on Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton on Friday night in the Orange Bowl. The storyline all week centered on Milton and how he would perform as the starter against Clemson. Milton is expected to be Tennessee’s starter in 2023, but there have been plenty of questions about...
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
atozsports.com
What to make of Joe Milton after Vols’ win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was adamant this week that quarterback Joe Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl wouldn’t impact the quarterback battle that’s set to take place in the spring. Everyone knows, however, that Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl was an evaluation tool for...
rockytopinsider.com
Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
College Football Player's Grandfather Killed Before Bowl Game
Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes had some tragic news to share following the victory. The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell died in a car accident while he was in town for the bowl game. "Iowa LB...
ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub
An ESPN analyst went off about Hendon Hooker being a Heisman finalist snub during the Orange Bowl broadcast on Friday night. The post ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel explains what kind of influence Mike Leach had on his coaching career
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was asked on Thursday in Miami about the late Mike Leach. Heupel played for Leach at Oklahoma in 1999. Leach, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator at the time, famously brought Heupel to Norman from Snow College in Utah. Heupel was an unknown quarterback who ended up leading Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000.
atozsports.com
One move Josh Heupel needs to try to make for Vols that would be the biggest story of the offseason
There’s a move that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel should try to make that would be one of the biggest stories of the College Football offseason. Earlier this week, LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after initially announcing that he was returning to Baton Rouge for another season.
atozsports.com
Look: South Carolina fans massively troll Tennessee and Clemson before Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers have something in common that both teams wish wasn’t the case. Losses to South Carolina kept both the Vols and the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks knocked off Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks, massively impacting the look...
atozsports.com
Titans: Taylor Lewan witnesses a life-changing moment during college playoff game
What’s better than a 96-point College Football Playoff game? Not much. But 2011 Heisman Trophy Winner Robert Griffin III won’t remember Saturday because of the epic showdown between TCU and Michigan like many of us will. In fact, he’ll remember it because of the latest addition to the Griffin family.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
atozsports.com
Predicting the final score of the Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl game
We gave our full score predictions for the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
