Nashville, TN

247Sports

Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report

Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl

Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What Vols head coach Josh Heupel said to draw a flag on the sidelines

In the first half of the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl, UT head coach Josh Heupel drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct after a quarterback sneak by Joe Milton. Heupel said something to the official right after the play and that’s why he...
rockytopinsider.com

Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Player's Grandfather Killed Before Bowl Game

Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes had some tragic news to share following the victory. The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell died in a car accident while he was in town for the bowl game. "Iowa LB...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel explains what kind of influence Mike Leach had on his coaching career

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was asked on Thursday in Miami about the late Mike Leach. Heupel played for Leach at Oklahoma in 1999. Leach, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator at the time, famously brought Heupel to Norman from Snow College in Utah. Heupel was an unknown quarterback who ended up leading Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Predicting the final score of the Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl game

We gave our full score predictions for the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson.
NASHVILLE, TN

