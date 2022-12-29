In a matchup of two teams with identical 7-8 records, the New York Jets will be on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. The Jets have struggled offensively, scoring just 32 points in their last 3 games. Their latest loss was a 19-3 defeat at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, where they were unable to cover the 2.5-point spread as favorites. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have also had a tough stretch, falling 24-10 on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, failing to cover the 10.5-point spread as underdogs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO