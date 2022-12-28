ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Related
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery

A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.
5 On Your Side

16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant home in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death Thursday in Glasgow Village. In a press release, the St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct went to a call for help shortly after 3:30 p.m. about a person lying in the backyard of a vacant home located at 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact

CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
CYPRESS, CA
kfmo.com

Lesterville Man Charged

(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
LESTERVILLE, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk

As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County. The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
chicagostarmedia.com

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
CHICAGO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
FARMINGTON, MO

