Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery
A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant home in Glasgow Village
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death Thursday in Glasgow Village. In a press release, the St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct went to a call for help shortly after 3:30 p.m. about a person lying in the backyard of a vacant home located at 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive.
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact
CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Fire destroys north St. Louis County family's home this holiday season
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kenya Hill and her three children were looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas in their new home in north St. Louis County. "I actually had family over a couple of days prior to it, just so everybody could see the house. We were happy," said Hill.
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
Should Missouri inmates still be held in prison or executed if new evidence is found of innocence?
Not many people understand the absolute power of a prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor holds more power and control over people and their futures than anyone in the judicial system, including judges and juries.
1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County. The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution
The state of Missouri is set to execute a convicted killer just days into the new year, but some lawmakers are working to stop it.
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
