Douglas Craig Robbins, age 43, of Woodbury passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1979 in Upland, California. Survivors include his parents, Randall & Janice Baese Robbins of Woodbury; Fiancee, Tessa Gahart of Woodbury; Brothers, Edwin (Sunshine) Robbins of Bradyville & Chris (Karrie) Robbins of Morgantown, KY; Nephew & Nieces, Jack Robbins, Emma Robbins, Reece Robbins, Loryn Robbins, & Olivia Robbins.

WOODBURY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO