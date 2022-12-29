Read full article on original website
Douglas Craig Robbins
Douglas Craig Robbins, age 43, of Woodbury passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1979 in Upland, California. Survivors include his parents, Randall & Janice Baese Robbins of Woodbury; Fiancee, Tessa Gahart of Woodbury; Brothers, Edwin (Sunshine) Robbins of Bradyville & Chris (Karrie) Robbins of Morgantown, KY; Nephew & Nieces, Jack Robbins, Emma Robbins, Reece Robbins, Loryn Robbins, & Olivia Robbins.
Carlene Vance Alexander
Mrs. Carlene Vance Alexander, age 85, of Woodbury passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Woodbury Health & Rehab Center. She was born to her parents, Otis Vance & Mai Tenpenny Vance Blanks on May 26, 1937 in Cannon County. Survivors include her children, Wadene (Mike) Gannon of Woodbury, Maxine...
