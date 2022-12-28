Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
fox56news.com
3 individuals injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police didn’t have to wait too long to respond to the first reported shooting of 2023. At 3:13 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue to investigate reported shots fired. Police said they found no shooting victims at the scene but three individuals arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
WTVQ
4 people sent to hospital after hit and run crash on I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 4 people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a car crash on I-75 in Lexington. Lexington Police say it happened around 5:17 a.m. at the 107-mile marker. Police say a car going southbound hit another car in the rear, causing both cars to...
wvih.com
Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man
A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
WKYT 27
Lexington police increasing patrols on New Years’ Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday. In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers. It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a...
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
fox56news.com
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
WKYT 27
Community activist reflects on a violent 2022 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, another young life was lost to gun violence. 21-year-old Tyron Shaw was shot and killed on Bradley Court and two others were injured. “It’s so close to New Years. Right around the holiday season, people should be spending time with their families,” said Ricardo Franklin, a community activist who works with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime you hear that somebody has been shot or killed, it affects us all.”
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. 15-year-old...
kentuckytoday.com
Man in custody for one homicide charged with murder of another man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Lexington Police announced Wednesday a man already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center for one homicide case has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that occurred a year ago. Police say Deonte Carter, 25, is charged with murder...
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
MT. STERLING, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mt. Sterling woman following a narcotics investigation. Darla Dunaway, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dunaway was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance...
