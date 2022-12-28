Read full article on original website
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
Community activist reflects on a violent 2022 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, another young life was lost to gun violence. 21-year-old Tyron Shaw was shot and killed on Bradley Court and two others were injured. “It’s so close to New Years. Right around the holiday season, people should be spending time with their families,” said Ricardo Franklin, a community activist who works with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime you hear that somebody has been shot or killed, it affects us all.”
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB
#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
‘Frank & Beans’ get fairytale ending
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s happy trails for two long-time foster pups who were rescued after deadly flooding rocked eastern Kentucky this summer. The two shepherd mixes were brought to FairyTails Pet Adoptions on August 20th from Kentucky River Regional shelter and named Frank and Beans. Since then, not...
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
Gun Violence Archive reports drop in shootings for 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Bryant runs the Gun Violence Archive, a national database based in Lexington. Bryant says overall, numbers are down compared to last year, especially the number of mass shootings. However, for the second year in a row, more than 20,000 Americans were murdered. Bryant is preparing...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: ‘This is unlivable’
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent. The issue is about extensive water leaks and damages over the past week. Two tenants living in different buildings on...
Man charged in 2021 Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is now charged with a murder that took place over a year ago on Oak Hill Drive in Lexington. Deonte Carter, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with the Dec. 17, 2021, murder of Devon Sandusky. Lexington police say Carter was...
Lexington police increasing patrols on New Years’ Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday. In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers. It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a...
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Birders from as far away as Wisconsin flocked to Central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. It led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the goose is usually found...
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
