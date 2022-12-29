ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game

D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson reveals what made CJ McCollum’s 42-point explosion ‘beautiful’

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum during last season’s trade deadline to bolster the young core led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. And since acquiring McCollum, the Pelicans have improved considerably. On Friday night, McCollum proved that he’s worth his weight in gold after leading the Pelicans to a rousing 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the absences of Ingram and Herb Jones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy