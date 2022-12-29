Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
New Year's Eve in America:Places to Countdown to 2022Corrie WritingNew York City, NY
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game
D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson reveals what made CJ McCollum’s 42-point explosion ‘beautiful’
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum during last season’s trade deadline to bolster the young core led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. And since acquiring McCollum, the Pelicans have improved considerably. On Friday night, McCollum proved that he’s worth his weight in gold after leading the Pelicans to a rousing 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the absences of Ingram and Herb Jones.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Report: Cam Johnson Won't Play in Final Two Road Games, Hasn't Started Practicing
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported that Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson hasn't started practicing with the team and will not play in the final two road games of their current trip.
Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots
Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami's matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Hawks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over Atlanta. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Hawks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
UPDATE: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant went to the locker room during Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
