The Coppin State Eagles (5-11) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4) meet Friday at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Coppin State vs. Rutgers odds and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO