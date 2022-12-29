ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Celtics (26-10) battle the Denver Nuggets (23-12) in the Mile High City Sunday. Tip from Ball Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics beat the LA...
DENVER, CO
Miami Heat at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (18-18) play for the 2nd night in a row for the 2nd game of their 5-game Western Conference road trip Saturday night against the Utah Jazz (19-19). Tip-off is Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Wizards (16-21) play the 2nd game of their 4-game road trip Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-12) in the 1st of consecutive games against them. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at Fiserz Forum. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wizards vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-16) visit the Indiana Pacers (19-17) Saturday. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers are coming off a 116-110 loss at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (9-28) battle the Chicago Bulls (15-19) in the Windy City Friday. Tip from the United Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Pistons vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pistons beat the Magic...
DETROIT, MI
Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks & predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20) Saturday in a non-conference battle. Tip-off from Paycom Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the 76ers vs. Thunderodds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers are coming off a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and predictions

The New York Islanders (21-14-2) visit the Seattle Kraken (18-12-4) Sunday in a battle of hot vs. cold. Face-off from Climate Pledge Arena is set 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Islanders vs. Kraken odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The...
ELMONT, NY
Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-6) wrap up a 3-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (19-12-3) at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
DENVER, CO
Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals odds, picks and predictions

The Montreal Canadiens (15-18-3) travel to meet the Washington Capitals (20-13-5) at Capital One Arena Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Canadiens vs. Capitals odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Canadiens play the 6th...
WASHINGTON, DC
Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

