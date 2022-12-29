Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk is 'asleep at the wheel' at a pivotal moment for Tesla and has lost credibility, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's preoccupation drew more criticism from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Friday. Ives wrote in a Friday note that Musk is now viewed as "asleep at the wheel." He added that "Musk has lost credibility with the broader investment community." Tesla CEO Elon Musk's preoccupation with Twitter is leaving...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Elon Musk complains that running Twitter is a drain on his life savings and a lot of ‘pain’
Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO. A majority answered yes, but he says it could be a rough ride for any successor.
After Promising Free Speech on Twitter, Elon Musk Takes Down the Account of Florida Teenager Who Tracks His Private Jet
On December 14 it was confirmed that Elon Musk, the new owner of social media platform Twitter, had banned the 'Elonjet' Twitter account which used publicly available FAA data to track the whereabouts of Musk's private jet.
The richest woman in Palo Alto, California
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
CNET
Tesla Buyers Are Bailing Because of Elon Musk, the 'Worst Troll'
The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's vitriolic attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk, days after taking over Twitter, ordered employees to stop paying bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
Carscoops
Tesla Driver Who Caused Eight-Car Pileup Blames Full Self-Driving Mode Malfunction
The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S which caused a serious accident last month involving eight vehicles in San Fransisco, claims that the EV was in full self-driving mode at the time of the crash. The incident took place at the San Fransisco Bay bridge on Thanksgiving (November 22),...
Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama
Elon Musk’s antics have taken a toll on Tesla, as scores of customers turned off by his Twitter drama are terminating leases and canceling orders. The post Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Biden admin quietly adds workaround, making pricey sports cars eligible for EV tax credits
The Biden administration released guidance Thursday showing that any electric vehicle would still be eligible for tax credits if leased despite the strict requirements for purchases.
Ten Things Elon Musk Needs to Do to Fix Tesla
Tesla had a bad year 2022. On the stock market, it was a real nightmare. Tesla stock lost more than 65% of its value to end the year at $123.18. It had started 2022 at $352.26. This fall translates into more than $720 billion of market capitalization which have evaporated in one year, a real disaster for shareholders.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Tells Employees ‘Tesla Will Be Most Valuable Company On Earth’ Says To Ignore Stock Decline
Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's market cap has gone down by more than $600 billion. This has caused a lot of concern to investors and Tesla employees who are all shareholders. However, today in a company-wide email Musk told employees to ignore the EV maker's stock market decline and that he believes Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
