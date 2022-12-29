ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Top Speed

What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?

As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Jalopnik

Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand

The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
electrek.co

Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway

Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
insideevs.com

Hyundai Will Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Year

Norway is way ahead of most countries when it comes to the proportion of electric vehicles on the road and the rate at which people are switching from internal combustion to EV. Most new cars in the country have a plug, and of those the majority are pure EVs, which is why Hyundai has decided that starting January 1st of 2023 it will stop selling fuel-burning vehicles altogether in the nordic nation.
MotorAuthority

Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines

Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
The Guardian

Record number of public electric vehicle chargers installed in UK in 2022

British companies installed a record number of public electric car chargers during 2022 as they raced to dominate a fast-growing and potentially lucrative market. There were more than 8,700 public chargers installed in the UK during the year to 22 December, bringing the total available to more than 37,000, according to Zap-Map, a data company. That represented a 30% year-on-year increase, slower than the 38% annual growth in sales of battery electric cars during the year to November.
CNET

Best Solar Generators for 2022

One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
torquenews.com

Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything

Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer

Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.

