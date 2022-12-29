Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Top Speed
What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Business Insider
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
Jalopnik
Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand
The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
New rusty batteries could provide up to 100 hours of storage
The new technology could revolutionize the industry.
Does BMW Have a Tesla-Beater on Its Hands With the iX?
The BMW iX has all the makings of a great electric vehicle. Does it have what it takes to compete with Tesla though? The post Does BMW Have a Tesla-Beater on Its Hands With the iX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
insideevs.com
Hyundai Will Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Year
Norway is way ahead of most countries when it comes to the proportion of electric vehicles on the road and the rate at which people are switching from internal combustion to EV. Most new cars in the country have a plug, and of those the majority are pure EVs, which is why Hyundai has decided that starting January 1st of 2023 it will stop selling fuel-burning vehicles altogether in the nordic nation.
MotorAuthority
Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines
Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
Record number of public electric vehicle chargers installed in UK in 2022
British companies installed a record number of public electric car chargers during 2022 as they raced to dominate a fast-growing and potentially lucrative market. There were more than 8,700 public chargers installed in the UK during the year to 22 December, bringing the total available to more than 37,000, according to Zap-Map, a data company. That represented a 30% year-on-year increase, slower than the 38% annual growth in sales of battery electric cars during the year to November.
CNET
Best Solar Generators for 2022
One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
torquenews.com
Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything
Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer
Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0