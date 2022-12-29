Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Bones Hyland, Alec Burks, Orlando Robinson (Week 11)
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
fantasypros.com
NHL DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (12/30)
Happy New Year! Friday night’s three-game NHL slate is not nearly as bountiful as its been during previous DFS Primer editions, but there are still a few good games on tap where the outcome could wind up going either way. New Jersey will travel to Pittsburgh in a game that promises to deliver points, with the goal total line set at 6.5, while the Carolina Hurricanes are -175 on the moneyline over the visiting Florida Panthers. Lastly, the late-night puck drop will occur out in Seattle, where the Kraken will host the Edmonton Oilers in a pick’em game. There is a fourth game on the slate that starts before 7 p.m. ET, Nashville at Anaheim, but most DFS contests on DraftKings and FanDuel are excluding those players due to the early puck drop.
Comments / 0