Happy New Year! Friday night’s three-game NHL slate is not nearly as bountiful as its been during previous DFS Primer editions, but there are still a few good games on tap where the outcome could wind up going either way. New Jersey will travel to Pittsburgh in a game that promises to deliver points, with the goal total line set at 6.5, while the Carolina Hurricanes are -175 on the moneyline over the visiting Florida Panthers. Lastly, the late-night puck drop will occur out in Seattle, where the Kraken will host the Edmonton Oilers in a pick’em game. There is a fourth game on the slate that starts before 7 p.m. ET, Nashville at Anaheim, but most DFS contests on DraftKings and FanDuel are excluding those players due to the early puck drop.

2 DAYS AGO