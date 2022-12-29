During the upcoming legislative session, Montana lawmakers will launch a six-person select committee dedicated to discussing election integrity. Montana Free Press last week confirmed the committee’s formation with Senate majority leadership. Responding to emailed questions, spokesperson Kyle Schmauch wrote that the joint committee will include two Republican lawmakers from the House and two from the Senate, along with one Democrat from each chamber. The committee will not have the ability to pass bills to the floor of either chamber, but will have to advance any policy proposals through standing committees in the House or Senate.

