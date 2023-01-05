Rapper Theophilus London has been found 'safe and well' in Los Angeles after he was reported missing

Theophilus London performing at the release party for his album "Bebey" at Indiepop in February 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Rapper Theophilus London has been found, according to an Instagram post from his cousin.

He was reported missing in Los Angeles in December.

London previously collaborated with artists including Tame Impala, Kanye West, and Lil Yachty.

Theophilus London, a rapper whom the Los Angeles Police Department asked for help in locating in December, has been found, according to his family.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, London's cousin Mikhail Noel said the artist had been located. In the post, Noel wrote that London was "safe and well" and asked for "prayers and privacy" for his family.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin," Noel wrote in the caption of the post. "It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

Machinedrum, one of London's collaborators whose name is Travis Stewart, wrote on Twitter that London had been found and was "safe with family."

London, 35, is a rapper who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He released his debut EP "Lovers Holiday" in 2011, and most recently released the full-length album "Bebey" in 2020. London collaborated with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, earning a Grammy nomination for his performance as a featured artist on Ye's 2015 track "All Day." London's previous collaborators include Tame Impala, Lil Yachty, and Ian Isiah.

According to a press release published by the Los Angeles Police Department on December 28 , London had previously last been seen in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles on October 15 around noon. His family members lost contact with him that month and he has not been seen since, according to the press release.

In a statement to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter , members of London's family said that they traveled to Los Angeles on December 27 to file a missing person report, and that "the last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles."

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you," London's father, Lary Moses London, said in the family's original statement. "And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.

January 5, 2022: This story has been updated to reflect that London's family said he had been found.