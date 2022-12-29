Read full article on original website
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony Explained How LeBron James Saved His Life In The Bahamas
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have had a very good friendship that goes from the time they were teenagers. They were seen as generational talents by everybody and starred in big duels before making it to the NBA in the same draft. Once they entered the league, the duels between...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Charles Barkley Admitted He Made A Mistake By Criticizing Michael Jordan Which Destroyed Their Friendship, Says Former Bad Boy Piston
John Salley revealed that Charles Barkley told him that it was a mistake to call out Michael Jordan which cost him his friendship.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says LeBron James ‘Won’t Allow Himself’ To Play Fewer Minutes
Set to turn 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to defy all expectations with his performance this season. Unfortunately for the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham, it is not leading to the team results they want. In the Lakers’...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Says He Doesn't Support Any NBA Team
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't cheer for any NBA franchise.
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James
The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense. It has been a...
Lakers: NBA Pundit Proposes Deal To Send LeBron James Back To Miami Heat
Could a trade help both sides?
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
