Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Explained How LeBron James Saved His Life In The Bahamas

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have had a very good friendship that goes from the time they were teenagers. They were seen as generational talents by everybody and starred in big duels before making it to the NBA in the same draft. Once they entered the league, the duels between...
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA

