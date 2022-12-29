ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida is Fastest-Growing State

By Read Shepherd
 3 days ago
Florida has taken over the top spot as the fastest growing state in the country.

It's the first time Florida has been number one in growth since 1957. Census data shows the state added 400-thousand residents in the last year for a statewide total of 22-point-two million.

Governor DeSantis says his policies have been a draw, like lifting mask requirements and other COVID rules. But most of those moving here are over 60, meaning Florida could find itself short on workers with more housing shortages and high inflation.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 2

Lou Cummings
3d ago

Floridians wish the other 49 would step up their game. So people will stop coming here. You can do it!

Tampa, FL
