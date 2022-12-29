Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time
The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman. […] The post Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons blasts ex-NFL star for blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons comes to the defense of Tee Higgins after former NFL Pro Bowler Bart Scott claimed that the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is to blame for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Scott appeared on ESPN First Take on Tuesday and shared why he believes Higgins caused...
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
Skip Bayless blasted for insensitive tweet after Damar Hamlin injury
Skip Bayless has always been one to garner controversy, but on Monday during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game when Damar Hamlin collapsed, he just went over the line. For those who missed it, Hamlin suffered a scary injury after taking a hit in the first quarter. The Bills safety was able to get up initially, […] The post Skip Bayless blasted for insensitive tweet after Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0