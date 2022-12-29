Read full article on original website
Related
martincitytelegraph.com
Raymore woman crafts temari balls, symbols of friendship and the new year
Temari balls started off in 13th century Japan as fabric-stuffed handballs for girls to bat around. Jump ahead seven centuries later to Karen Fitzgerald, a Raymore resident, who has embraced the art of the temari ball. In her home are a variety of hand stitched balls with unique geometric designs and bright, eye-catching colors.
mycouriertribune.com
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers
LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
kcur.org
A guide to the home and studio of Thomas Hart Benton, Kansas City's most prolific painter
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR’s Creative Adventure email launched in May 2019. One of our earliest adventures was a visit to the Thomas Hart Benton Home & Studio State Historic Site, which was the home of the famous Missourian for over three decades.
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
lstribune.net
R-7 School Board Member Resigns, Board To Discuss Vacancy
Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education member Megan Marshall submitted her resignation to the Board December 27. In the one-sentence resignation letter, Marshall stated she was resigning in order to prepare for her new position as 3rd District-At-Large Jackson County Legislator. Marshall, who was elected November 8 will be sworn in January 9.
bluevalleypost.com
👍 5 to Try faves: Post readers’ most recommended picks of 2022
We launched “5 to Try” in 2021 as a way to showcase the best of what Johnson County had to offer, from flavorful food to fun things to do. Each week, we introduce a category, and then we let our readers do the suggesting. Here are some of...
martincitytelegraph.com
Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes
There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
bluevalleypost.com
❤️ Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2022
As we approach the beginning of 2023, a new year means some due reflection on the previous one. For many of us, 2022 brought on a range of obstacles. But the year also presented an opportunity for people to help and inspire people through a variety of mediums, and that’s what several Johnson Countians did.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022
As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022. From fried chicken sandwiches to tacos for a good cause to a classic country and western dance club returning to Overland Park, here is a curated list of the most read stories the Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries this past year.
bluevalleypost.com
📰 The Post’s most read Johnson County news stories of 2022
It was another busy one, though if we’re being honest, the hectic pace set in 2020 and 2021 slowed down a bit as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed, mask debates in schools largely ended and the 2020 presidential election receded into the rearview mirror. Still, we had the opportunity to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
mycouriertribune.com
Confederate monument immoral relic
I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening
OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe. Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road. To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
Independence man killed in crash on Christmas, one day after engagement
Tyler Kelley, 26, lost control of the vehicle crossed Truman road and hit a tree and a parked car, according to Independence police.
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County sheriff is ‘Giglio-impaired,’ district attorney’s office says
Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister is “Giglio-impaired” because he mishandled evidence, according to the district attorney’s office. The sheriff disputes the characterization. A law enforcement officer being “Giglio-impaired” can mean a number of things, but typically, “Giglio” evidence would generally include information showing that an officer had...
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Comments / 0