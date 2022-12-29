Country music in 2022 was marked by artists releasing music often born out a two-year stretch of uncertainty, when musicians were forced off the road and into Zoom room co-writes or simply had to retreat into their own quiet places of creativity. The result of that upheaval was artists making some of the most compelling and self-assured albums of their careers, from Maren Morris' Humble Quest, a stirring collection of songs about emotional growth and life changes, to Ashley McBryde's collaborative exploration of small town sagas, Lindeville. Miranda Lambert expanded on her wandering spirit with Palomino, while Kelsea Ballerini marked a year of transition and Kane Brown dove deeper into his musical inspirations to create a career-defining album that found him celebrating everything from '90s country to talking blues.

