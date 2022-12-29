Read full article on original website
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared
There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
The 15 Best Country Albums of the Year
Country music in 2022 was marked by artists releasing music often born out a two-year stretch of uncertainty, when musicians were forced off the road and into Zoom room co-writes or simply had to retreat into their own quiet places of creativity. The result of that upheaval was artists making some of the most compelling and self-assured albums of their careers, from Maren Morris' Humble Quest, a stirring collection of songs about emotional growth and life changes, to Ashley McBryde's collaborative exploration of small town sagas, Lindeville. Miranda Lambert expanded on her wandering spirit with Palomino, while Kelsea Ballerini marked a year of transition and Kane Brown dove deeper into his musical inspirations to create a career-defining album that found him celebrating everything from '90s country to talking blues.
The 10 best contemporary albums of 2022
10. Various artists – Luke Schneider presents Imaginational Anthem Vol XI: Chrome Universal. This survey of the modern pedal steel guitar took the instrument beyond Nashville and Hawaii and into other worlds: ambient Americana, microtonal minimalism, sitar-like improvisations, desert blues, death metal, slow-motion jazz and much more. It features the likes of BJ Cole, Maggie Björklund, Susan Alcorn and Barry Walker Jr. Read the full review.
Rainn Wilson to raise the 12th Man Flag
One of the most time honored traditions for the Seattle Seahawks has been the ceremonial raising of the 12th Man Flag in the south endzone. An honor usually given to former players, veterans, prominent Seattle athletes or pop culture figures. On Sunday afternoon against the Jets, the latter will be...
The 5 Original Members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Here are details about the original members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and various lineup changes over the years.
Jazz Night In America remembers the artists we've lost
Jazz Night In America's video tribute to the artists lost in 2022.
Saturday Sessions: Rachael & Vilray perform "Just Two"
The duo of singer-songwriter Rachael Price and guitarist-singer-songwriter Vilray return with their second studio album, "I Love a Love Song!" They join Saturday Sessions to perform their song, "Just Two."
Jumping/Dancing/Fighting
Browse the tourism website for Oslo, Norway and the capital presents itself as a vibrant panorama of pastel storefronts, fjordside dining, and sleek modern architecture nestled between snow-capped mountains. In the eyes of local noise rock trio Hammok, though, the city takes on a gloomy facade–a contrast long documented by the country’s black metal starter pack. Jumping/Dancing/Fighting, their debut EP, suggests the best way to get through the woods is by throwing punches and busting moves, no matter how idyllic the scenery around you is. In just under 20 minutes, Hammok present their case for nihilism as peace of mind, letting searing guitars riffs and combative drumming replicate the sensation; the louder the wall of sound, the less there is to feel.
