Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!

Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts

We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
What's Your Kitchen Style?

(Family Features) With so many styles of kitchens and cabinets, it can sometimes be hard to decide on a favorite. You may see kitchens in each style and agree that they are all beautiful in their own way. But which is the style you would choose for your own home?
Top 10 furniture designs of 2022

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
How to Dust Your Bookshelf Like a Pro, According to Marie Kondo

Meg is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Pittsburgh, PA with her husband and four children. Meg is a counselor by education and an extrovert exploring the world by nature. Meg writes about education, travel, real estate, culture, parenting, adoption, and social justice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently...
Best cheap home decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for cheap home decor items to make your house feel more like a home is a great way to make a space your own. Searching for the best deals on home decor takes time but it is well worth the low costs of design in the long run. The key factor when searching for cheap home decor is to make sure you do not compromise durability for the low cost. An item that is durable while also being cost effective will save you money over time.

