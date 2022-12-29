ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Adversity is opportunity: This Dolphins mantra could most come in handy this week

At two separate entrances to the Miami Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facility, there are three team rules posted on the walls. No. 1 is “Protect the team.” No. 2 is “No excuses.” No. 3: “Be on time.” Between 2 and 3, in white lettering that stands out amid the gray that surrounds it, is an added rule — the Dolphins’ first amendment, if you will, to their team rules. “Adversity is ...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer addresses whether QB is thinking about retiring

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season, and some have wondered if all of the head injuries could inspire him to consider an early retirement. The quarterback’s longtime trainer insists that is not an option. Nick Hicks, Tagovailoa’s personal trainer, took to Twitter on Thursday to address all the people who have said Tua... The post Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer addresses whether QB is thinking about retiring appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Snoozer awaits in AFC North rivalry

It wasn’t long ago that Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday night would be considered appointment viewing. Now, amid injuries and inconsistency on both sides, this prime-time matchup profiles as a game that only an under bettor could love. Bookmakers and bettors alike are expecting a snoozer in Baltimore, where the hosts are slim favorites over their bitter rivals with a total of 35 – set to be the third-lowest total of the entire season if it holds. Can either offense surprise in a key divisional spot, or is there value in fading an already low total? Here’s how we’re betting Sunday night’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli... The post Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FanSided

Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday

The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
CORAL GABLES, FL
FanSided

Should returning Duncan Robinson shot lead to return in 3PA for Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat are coming off a tough defeat in Ball Arena on Friday night. Able to hold their own and even impose themselves, at times, on the tough Denver Nuggets in the Nuggets’ home building, a place where they are nearly flawless on the year, the Miami Heat wouldn’t be able to close the deal as they would falter late in the game with their defense.
MIAMI, FL

