Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Related
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Adversity is opportunity: This Dolphins mantra could most come in handy this week
At two separate entrances to the Miami Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facility, there are three team rules posted on the walls. No. 1 is “Protect the team.” No. 2 is “No excuses.” No. 3: “Be on time.” Between 2 and 3, in white lettering that stands out amid the gray that surrounds it, is an added rule — the Dolphins’ first amendment, if you will, to their team rules. “Adversity is ...
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer addresses whether QB is thinking about retiring
Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season, and some have wondered if all of the head injuries could inspire him to consider an early retirement. The quarterback’s longtime trainer insists that is not an option. Nick Hicks, Tagovailoa’s personal trainer, took to Twitter on Thursday to address all the people who have said Tua... The post Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer addresses whether QB is thinking about retiring appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Snoozer awaits in AFC North rivalry
It wasn’t long ago that Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday night would be considered appointment viewing. Now, amid injuries and inconsistency on both sides, this prime-time matchup profiles as a game that only an under bettor could love. Bookmakers and bettors alike are expecting a snoozer in Baltimore, where the hosts are slim favorites over their bitter rivals with a total of 35 – set to be the third-lowest total of the entire season if it holds. Can either offense surprise in a key divisional spot, or is there value in fading an already low total? Here’s how we’re betting Sunday night’s...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli... The post Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday
The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
Should returning Duncan Robinson shot lead to return in 3PA for Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat are coming off a tough defeat in Ball Arena on Friday night. Able to hold their own and even impose themselves, at times, on the tough Denver Nuggets in the Nuggets’ home building, a place where they are nearly flawless on the year, the Miami Heat wouldn’t be able to close the deal as they would falter late in the game with their defense.
Florio says Tua's courage is working against him: 'We never saw Drew Brees get ragdolled like that'
Tua Tagovailoa plays with a commendable amount of fearlessness, but Mike Florio said on “The Jose Rose Show with Zach Krantz” that it’s working against him as he cast doubt on the QB’s future.
Comments / 0