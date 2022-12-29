Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Massive music festival 'Decadence Arizona' to celebrate NYE in Phoenix, rain or shine
Rain or shine, a massive music festival and party is underway at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale with revelers dancing away the very last hours of 2022. FOX 10’s Lauren Clark has the details for "Decadence Arizona."
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in U.S. for new apartment construction
New apartment construction in the U.S. is flexing its muscle once again in 2022, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the pandemic. And with 420,000 new rental units projected to be completed this year, multifamily construction is at a historic, 50-year peak. And with 15,988 projected new apartments in the pipeline, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in the country for new apartment construction.
roselawgroupreporter.com
See Inside the Popular Scottsdale Estate Often Rented by Celebrities and Athletes
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) —Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s tradition of selling Arizona’s finest properties continues this holiday season with the recent sale of 23035 N Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona for $6.7 million. Listed by Luxury Real Estate Agents Frank Aazami and David Mayo of Russ Lyon...
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Demand Pull: Jobs are Bringing More Housing to Phoenix, What Can Scottsdale Learn?
We’re not shy about the need for more housing options in the valley; in the words of that oddball New York political candidate a number of years back, “the rent is too damn high”, but one could also lump home prices in that bucket as well. And as we like to remind you, the best way to reduce those is to increase the supply by building more options. So this story was a particularly interesting one to us with a bit of a new twist.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
Here's Phoenix's Top Google Search For 2022
Google determined the top searches in each city.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener
No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
