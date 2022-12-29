Read full article on original website
These Wisconsin State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for 17 of 32 seats in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 20-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
empowerwisconsin.org
Gov. Evers is on the clock
Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Holy Cathedral Hosts Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service for Governor Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Rodriguez
Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Interfaith Service. The 2023 Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service included leaders from different faith traditions helping to remind everyone that we are all members of one human family and we share a common mission in creating a more inclusive Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Issues 171 More Pardons
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has issued over 170 more pardons. The 171 pardons issued this week bring the total number of pardons from Governor Evers to 774. Evers has pardoned more people than any other governor in Wisconsin's history, with most of the pardons for low-level non-violent crimes.
wortfm.org
44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette
Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
wizmnews.com
Murphy on Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus, Trump 2024, lying to get elected and EVs
La Crosse Talk PM “political blowhard,” Adam Murphy, joined Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
voiceofalexandria.com
What's keeping legislators from strengthening drunken driving laws in Wisconsin?
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink. Wisconsin’s drunken driving laws are also among the most lenient in the country. State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts — even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially — have typically failed.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
cwbradio.com
Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
FBI: Number of hate crimes in Wisconsin increased by 54 percent in 2021
The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. The increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes in Wisconsin last year, according to the FBI’s Crime...
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
