Read full article on original website
Related
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Biden admin bows slightly to European pressure in trade clash
The new electric vehicle tax credit provision in the Inflation Reduction Act has heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and other auto-producing countries.
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany’s RWE
Sempra said the sales and purchase agreement is a win for European energy security.
rigzone.com
Russia Set to Export Large Amounts of Diesel Before EU Sanctions
Russia’s seaborne diesel exports are set to boom next month as the nation races to get cargoes into the market before a European Union embargo begins in February. Shipments of the fuel from Russia’s key Baltic and Black Sea ports, including some that originated in Belarus, are set to surge to 2.68 million tons in January, a 8% hike on December’s planned flows and the highest export rate since at least January 2020, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Chevron sending two oil tankers to Venezuela under U.S. approval
HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data.
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
rigzone.com
Three Associations Renew Oil & Gas Cooperation Agreement
A new memorandum of understanding between three associations, API, AMEXHI, and IOGP has further strengthened their cooperation in the oil and gas field. — Three associations, the American Petroleum Institute (API), the Asociación Mexicana de Empresas de Hidrocarburos (AMEXHI) and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), have strengthened their cooperation through a new memorandum of understanding.
Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right
Sweden takes over the EU's rotating presidency from January 1 vowing to maintain unity on Ukraine and uphold free trade in the face of calls for a tougher response to US green subsidies. On issues of substance, Sweden is looking to relaunch negotiations for free trade agreements with a string of countries and regions.
Turkey denounces French politicians for attending protest at killing of Kurds
ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday denounced French politicians for attending a Paris protest at the killing of three Kurds, in which demonstrators waved flags of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
rigzone.com
Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South
Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation. — Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the US Southeast, forcing blackouts that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
MedicalXpress
Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening
Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
KEYT
Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government’s chief official in charge of transportation, including the fate of the troubled national airline and a long-postponed plan for high-speed train lines, has resigned. Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos quit late Wednesday amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($532,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal while many other people are facing hardship due to a cost-of-living crisis. The junior minister for infrastructure also quit, making a total of 10 government officials who have left their job since the Socialist Party won a general election in a landslide last January and bringing accusations from opposition parties that the administration is unsteady.
After years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again
URENA, Venezuela, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Private vehicles started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years on Sunday, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting.
rigzone.com
Volatile Year in Oil Markets Culminates with Modest Gain
Oil ended a volatile year modestly higher as investors look ahead to a potential rebound in Chinese demand next year. West Texas Intermediate futures staged a last-minute rally in the final session of the year to settle above $80, marking a 4% annual gain. The finish was a far cry from the triple digits seen earlier this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies and sent prices soaring.
Comments / 0