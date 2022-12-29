ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
rigzone.com

Russia Set to Export Large Amounts of Diesel Before EU Sanctions

Russia’s seaborne diesel exports are set to boom next month as the nation races to get cargoes into the market before a European Union embargo begins in February. Shipments of the fuel from Russia’s key Baltic and Black Sea ports, including some that originated in Belarus, are set to surge to 2.68 million tons in January, a 8% hike on December’s planned flows and the highest export rate since at least January 2020, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
rigzone.com

Three Associations Renew Oil & Gas Cooperation Agreement

A new memorandum of understanding between three associations, API, AMEXHI, and IOGP has further strengthened their cooperation in the oil and gas field. — Three associations, the American Petroleum Institute (API), the Asociación Mexicana de Empresas de Hidrocarburos (AMEXHI) and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), have strengthened their cooperation through a new memorandum of understanding.
AFP

Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right

Sweden takes over the EU's rotating presidency from January 1 vowing to maintain unity on Ukraine and uphold free trade in the face of calls for a tougher response to US green subsidies.  On issues of substance, Sweden is looking to relaunch negotiations for free trade agreements with a string of countries and regions. 
rigzone.com

Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South

Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation. — Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the US Southeast, forcing blackouts that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
MedicalXpress

Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening

Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
KEYT

Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government’s chief official in charge of transportation, including the fate of the troubled national airline and a long-postponed plan for high-speed train lines, has resigned. Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos quit late Wednesday amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($532,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal while many other people are facing hardship due to a cost-of-living crisis. The junior minister for infrastructure also quit, making a total of 10 government officials who have left their job since the Socialist Party won a general election in a landslide last January and bringing accusations from opposition parties that the administration is unsteady.
rigzone.com

Volatile Year in Oil Markets Culminates with Modest Gain

Oil ended a volatile year modestly higher as investors look ahead to a potential rebound in Chinese demand next year. West Texas Intermediate futures staged a last-minute rally in the final session of the year to settle above $80, marking a 4% annual gain. The finish was a far cry from the triple digits seen earlier this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies and sent prices soaring.

