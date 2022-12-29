Read full article on original website
Battle Creek Firefighters Discover Homicide Victim
Little did Battle Creek firefighters know that the residential house fire, which they were racing to on Tuesday evening of December 27 would evolve into a full-scale homicide investigation of a Battle Creek man, perhaps involving one of his relatives. The firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the two-story...
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
Kalamazoo Man Listening to Owls, Arrested for Pooping on PT Cruiser, Claims to Bleed ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
Judging by the headline, you can already guess this story takes a LOT of twists and turns, but trust me... you're gonna want to stick this out because it is a chaotic blend of everything you could ever want in an unhinged, unbelievable journey. And unbelievably, it all happened in...
Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo
Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
5 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in the Kalamazoo Area
Need a great cup of coffee? Might as well support these local shops. I'm painfully aware that millennials (me) have gained a reputation for spending "too much" money on fancy coffees. Without fail, if I bring up house prices being incredibly high, someone will say, "Well, stop spending all your money on those lattes!"
School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County
A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed
With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
Saugatuck Brewing Eyeing Early 2023 To Open New Downtown Kalamazoo Location
Seems like it's been WAY more than six months since Saugatuck Brewing closed its location at the old Gonzo's Biggdogg Brewery in Kalamazoo, but that is accurate. They announced plans to move earlier in 2022, and now... FINALLY, we might see the doors open once again at their new spot.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
Guy Looking For Private Tables on KZoo Reddit is DEFINITELY Not a Spy
Scrolling through the KZoo Subreddit the other day, I came across a curious question from someone, looking for a private table or dining room in Kalamazoo. Doesn't seem strange, unless you've seen a lot of spy movies - THEN it's kind of curious. But if you're a spy, would you...
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
