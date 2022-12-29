ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek Firefighters Discover Homicide Victim

Little did Battle Creek firefighters know that the residential house fire, which they were racing to on Tuesday evening of December 27 would evolve into a full-scale homicide investigation of a Battle Creek man, perhaps involving one of his relatives. The firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the two-story...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
KALAMAZOO, MI
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
KALAMAZOO, MI
