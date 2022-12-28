Read full article on original website
Albany police arrest woman for using relative's card to make unauthorized purchases
A woman is behind bars in Albany for fraud. The victim told police on December 10 that a relative used her debit card and Walmart card to make several unauthorized transactions. On December 27, 42-year-old Koa Starr admitted to Albany police that she did use the cards and planned on...
Man charged in Albany business burglaries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses. The arrest stems from a chainsaw being...
Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge
Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County
A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments
ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
Two arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Albany
Two people are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Albany. On December 28, Albany police responded to the 700 block of West Residence Avenue in reference to suspicious activity. A concerned citizen reported an abandoned vehicle located in the alley and that there were people going back...
Albany man sought again after being denied by jail staff at the time of arrest
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man they previously had in custody. On Christmas day, officers responded to the 500 block of South Davis Street in reference to a burglary. The victim told police that after being away from his home for a few days, he...
Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
House, vehicle damaged after firearm discharged on Gardner Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a vehicle and home were shot at on Wednesday morning. Police arrived to a home in the 1600 block of Gardner Avenue in reference to discharging firearms just before 12:45 a.m. On scene, police spoke with a handful of people who say they heard between...
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
Driver in Albany, GA supposedly suffers medical emergency, slowly crashes into Big Lots store
Big Lot employees in Albany, GA got quite the scare earlier this week (Dec 27, 2022) when a driver supposedly suffered a medical emergency and slowly crashed their way into the Big Discount store off Dawson Rd. Facebook users and presumed nearby residents Shannon Hassenstab Bradley and Joseph Bradley (related?)...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns
In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority. The areas impacted are Creekwood Apartments Phase 1 and Raintree Condos. The boil water advisory is due to a break in a waterline around. The advisory...
Lee County Sheriff's Office needs help to locate missing 39-year-old woman
The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public to locate a missing woman. Deputies say that 39-year-old Tanitha Edwards was last seen in the Cambridge Road area near her home on December 23. Tanitha a black female that has black hair and brown eyes, stands five-feet-one and weighs...
Community steps in to help Americus apartments that are without water
Americus' apartment water restored after community banded together to help. South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close...
