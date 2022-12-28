ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Man charged in Albany business burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses. The arrest stems from a chainsaw being...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge

Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County

A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments

ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Two arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Albany

Two people are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Albany. On December 28, Albany police responded to the 700 block of West Residence Avenue in reference to suspicious activity. A concerned citizen reported an abandoned vehicle located in the alley and that there were people going back...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns

In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority. The areas impacted are Creekwood Apartments Phase 1 and Raintree Condos. The boil water advisory is due to a break in a waterline around. The advisory...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Community steps in to help Americus apartments that are without water

Americus' apartment water restored after community banded together to help. South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close...
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy