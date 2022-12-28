ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS San Francisco

Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove and Draymond Green leads the charge. On Friday night, Green and his supporting cast got it done in crunch time.Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31 and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Green's defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson reveals what made CJ McCollum’s 42-point explosion ‘beautiful’

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum during last season’s trade deadline to bolster the young core led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. And since acquiring McCollum, the Pelicans have improved considerably. On Friday night, McCollum proved that he’s worth his weight in gold after leading the Pelicans to a rousing 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the absences of Ingram and Herb Jones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers starting Drew Eubanks for inactive Jusuf Nurkic (illness) on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers power forward Drew Eubanks is starting in Friday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Eubanks will make his fifth start this season after Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Golden State unit allowing 53.5 FanDuel points per game to centers, Eubanks' FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Wiseman sprains ankle during 3-on-3, will miss Blazers game

SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman can't catch a break. After finally finding his rhythm and impacting NBA games in multiple ways for the Warriors, the reserve big man was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report. He initially was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and officially will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies host conference foe Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 241. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies have gone 10-10 against Western Conference teams....
MEMPHIS, TN
The Oregonian

Sierra Canyon holds off Camas at Holiday Classic

MacKenly Randolph and Judea Watkins each notched double-doubles to lead Sierra Canyon of California past Camas 58-53 for the Diamond bracket championship at the Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Friday night at Portland’s Franklin High School. Randolph finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Watkins had 23 points...
PORTLAND, OR

