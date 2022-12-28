Read full article on original website
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors will likely not have Andrew Wiggins vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers
After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove and Draymond Green leads the charge. On Friday night, Green and his supporting cast got it done in crunch time.Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31 and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Green's defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson reveals what made CJ McCollum’s 42-point explosion ‘beautiful’
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum during last season’s trade deadline to bolster the young core led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. And since acquiring McCollum, the Pelicans have improved considerably. On Friday night, McCollum proved that he’s worth his weight in gold after leading the Pelicans to a rousing 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the absences of Ingram and Herb Jones.
The two best isolation players in the NBA both played for the Utah Jazz in 2022
Per StatMuse, the best isolation scorers in the NBA this season are former Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovi and current Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
Gary Payton II out for Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will not make his season debut Friday night at Golden State. He is listed as being out along with Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III.
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Trail Blazers starting Drew Eubanks for inactive Jusuf Nurkic (illness) on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers power forward Drew Eubanks is starting in Friday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Eubanks will make his fifth start this season after Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Golden State unit allowing 53.5 FanDuel points per game to centers, Eubanks' FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
Wiseman sprains ankle during 3-on-3, will miss Blazers game
SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman can't catch a break. After finally finding his rhythm and impacting NBA games in multiple ways for the Warriors, the reserve big man was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report. He initially was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and officially will...
Kings Update Trey Lyles' Status for Jazz Matchup
The Jazz will be looking to solve their road woes when they face the Sacramento Kings.
Morant and the Grizzlies host conference foe Sacramento
Sacramento Kings (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 241. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies have gone 10-10 against Western Conference teams....
Sierra Canyon holds off Camas at Holiday Classic
MacKenly Randolph and Judea Watkins each notched double-doubles to lead Sierra Canyon of California past Camas 58-53 for the Diamond bracket championship at the Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Friday night at Portland’s Franklin High School. Randolph finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Watkins had 23 points...
Jordan Poole puts up 41 as Warriors overtake Blazers
Jordan Poole exploded for 41 points and teamed with Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo for three 3-pointers in a 16-2,
