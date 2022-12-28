Read full article on original website
Related
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
Outgoing Republican leaders condemn Santos, suggest resignation
"He would not be on the committee that I led," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on "Fox News Sunday."
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
Comments / 0