Read full article on original website
Related
roadrunner.travel
Klim and In&Motion Join Forces to Create ADV-Focused Smart Airbag Vest
Motorcycle airbag systems have taken an impressive step forward. Protective gear company Klim and In&motion, an award-winning French airbag manufacturer specializing in smart protection systems, recently announced a partnership agreement. The Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest is a lightweight, ADV-oriented electronic protection system that utilizes artificial intelligence. Fully wireless and...
Comments / 1