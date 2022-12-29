ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluemont, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
loudounnow.com

John Champe SAR Chapter Thanks Leesburg Mayor

Throughout 2022, the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter Virginia Sons of the American Revolution raised its public profile with a slate of special events and proclamation presentations. It closed the year by getting one more in Friday morning. The chapter presented Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk with a certificate of appreciation...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Silver Line Bus Fares Return Jan. 3

Loudoun County on Tuesday will resume collecting $1 fares on its Silver Line bus routes, including paratransit bus service. In November, the Board of Supervisors approved a temporary fare waiver for Silver Line bus routes to promote the use of bus services to Metrorail. Loudoun Transit offers commuter, local, paratransit...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Delays Elementary Language Arts Textbook Vote

The Loudoun County School Board will wait for the Virginia Department of Education to release its approved list of English Language Arts primary textbooks and instructional materials before approving new textbooks. Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis had recommended extending the window for public comment on their first choice of vendor, Wonders,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy