PWMania
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes Women’s Tag Team Wrestling Needs More Attention On The Indies
A former WWE star believes women’s tag team wrestling needs more attention on the indies. Since being released from WWE in 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been making a name for herself across IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, MLW and the independent scene. In IMPACT, Valkyrie is currently one half of the...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Comments On Winning 2022 ESPN Wrestling Award
A top AEW star has commented on winning a 2022 ESPN wrestling award. On Wednesday, December 28, ESPN posted an article revealing the winners of the 2022 wrestling awards. ESPN NHL writer and wrestling fan Greg Wyshynski posted the article to Twitter where AEW World Champion MJF responded to it.
wrestletalk.com
Notable Promotion To Work With WWE Again?
The aftermath of the December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw Dragon Lee confirm that he’s heading to WWE. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the team of Hermanos Lee, defeated AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. With Dragon Lee...
wrestletalk.com
Report: AEW Star Working ‘Banged Up’
According to a new report, one AEW star is currently still working ‘banged up’ after a big spot at a recent pay-per-view. Despite debuting a wildly successful podcast this week, Dax Harwood is still feeling the effects of a big spot from Ring Of Honor’s latest pay-per-view, Final Battle.
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Credits ‘Punching’ Ability As Reason For Their Success
A popular AEW star has credited their “punching” ability as the reason for their success. On the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the All Atlantic Championship. Since then, Cassidy has successfully defended the title against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Trent...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Gets New Name On Rampage
An AEW star has informed fans that they’ll be going by a new name on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (December 30). After betraying his Dark Order brethern and even insulting poor -1, Preston Vance is leaning all the way into his heel faction, Los Ingobernables de Faccion.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases Special Entrance For Upcoming Event
A WWE star may have teased a special entrance for an upcoming event. On January 1, WWE SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in one of Muta’s final matches of his storied career. NOAH held a press conference on Friday to further...
