San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

