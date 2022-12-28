Read full article on original website
Phyllis M. Snyder
Private Family Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery for 103-year-old Phyllis M. Snyder, of Galveston, formerly of Winamac. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulaski Animal Center. The Frain Mortuary in Winamac is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker
Private family services will be held for Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker, 90, of Winamac, at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac. In lieu of flowers, plants and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Winamac Volunteer Fire Department, Star City Volunteer Fire Department, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, or Riley Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Zella Jo Pratt
Zella Jo Pratt, age 77, of Knox, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Zella was born June 13, 1945 in Lowell, Indiana to Joseph F. Searle and Zella M. (Taylor) Searle, both deceased. She enjoyed attending church, had very strong faith and was known to be a prayer warrior. She...
