Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks

The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray struggled to find his range or rhythm for most of the game. Then, crunch time hit. Like that, he was locked in. Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Knicks, Pacers, Jazz Favorites For Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are one team in the NBA that almost everyone unanimously believes is going to make a trade in the coming weeks. At 14-21, they desperately need to make a move as they are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Assigned To G League

Prior to tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat assigned rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League. Jovic is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Here's the preview to Nuggets game:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Ball Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN

