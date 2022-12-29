Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors will likely not have Andrew Wiggins vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Gary Payton II out for Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will not make his season debut Friday night at Golden State. He is listed as being out along with Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III.
Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks
The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray struggled to find his range or rhythm for most of the game. Then, crunch time hit. Like that, he was locked in. Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Knicks, Pacers, Jazz Favorites For Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are one team in the NBA that almost everyone unanimously believes is going to make a trade in the coming weeks. At 14-21, they desperately need to make a move as they are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Assigned To G League
Prior to tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat assigned rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League. Jovic is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Here's the preview to Nuggets game:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Ball Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
Trail Blazers And Warriors Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports.
Wizards put winning streak up against Magic
The suddenly surging Washington Wizards will carry a three-game winning streak into the first date of a four-game road swing
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA roundup: LeBron James pours in 47 points on 38th birthday
LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday by scoring a season-high 47 points to help the visiting Los Angeles Lakers erase
